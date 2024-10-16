Breaking News
Updated on: 16 October,2024 08:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs is primarily sourced from the Vaitarna Dam. A malfunction has occurred at Tarali, Thane district, in the 900-mm-valve of the pipeline system, which carries water from Vaitarna dam

BMC said it will take 48 hours to repair the pipeline.

The entire city will face 5-10 per cent water cut on Thursday and Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 


Water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs is primarily sourced from the Vaitarna Dam. A malfunction has occurred at Tarali, Thane district, in the 900-mm-valve of the pipeline system which carries water from Vaitarna dam.


"Immediate steps have been taken to repair the malfunction, and for this purpose, it is necessary to partially shut down the water conveyance system. Consequently, there has been a 5 to 10 per cent reduction in the supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Greater Mumbai. As a result, a 5-10 per cent cut in water supply will be imposed across Mumbai from Thursday, October 17 to Friday, October 18," a BMC press release said. 


Citizens are requested to store adequate water and use it judiciously. "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration appeals to all citizens to cooperate by conserving water during this period," the press release further stated.

Water content in city lakes at 97.85 per cent

On Tuesday, BMC stated that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, reached 97.85 per cent. Based on data from BMC, the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stood at 14,16,194 million litres.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 97.56 per cent. 100 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Upper Vaitarna lake. 

In Modak Sagar, 92.50 per cent of the portable water is available for use. Meanwhile, Middle Vaitarna has 99.67 per cent, Vihar has 99.47 per cent and Bhatsa has 97.52 per cent of the available useful water.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

 

