Water supply in suburban Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) would be disrupted on April 8, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the BMC said that due to essential pipeline work, the water supply in the BKC area will be disrupted for 2.5 hours on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The disruption in water supply will occur between 5 pm and 7:30 pm, the Mumbai civic body said.

It said that the civic body has decided to replace the old Tulsi water pipeline, which has become outdated and repairs. The 600-inch diameter pipeline that supplies water in the Bandra East and West, is being shut down to carry out the work.

After the work is completed, improvements in the water supply are expected in the H East Ward.

The BMC has advised residents to take precautions and to store sufficient water.

"The citizens are urged to store water in advance and use it judiciously during the disruption," the BMC statement said.

It said that it is recommended to filter and boil water for the next 4 to 5 days before consumption.

The BMC has also requested public cooperation for the successful completion of the work.

Meanwhile, last month, the BMC successfully completed the repair work on a 1,800-mm diameter water pipeline that had developed a leakage near the Tansa water pipeline in Bhandup West.

The repair operation was completed in the early hours of March 30, at approximately 3:30 am, the officials had earlier said.

The morning water supply to the ‘S’ and ‘T’ wards of the BMC had resumed as per the regular schedule, ensuring no further disruption to residents in the affected areas.

BMC had said that the leak was detected in the main water pipeline supplying Mulund West’s ‘T’ ward. The issue was promptly addressed by teams from the Assistant Engineer (Water Works) Maintenance Eastern Suburbs Ghatkopar and the Assistant Engineer of the Outer City Division.

The BMC had later assured the citizens that it remains committed to the timely maintenance and monitoring of the city’s water infrastructure to prevent such occurrences in the future, the civic body statement had earlier said.