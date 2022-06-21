Mumbai: We WFH, never abused anyone, say loan app agents

Kin, advocate of arrested men say they made simple follow-up calls and sent messages to people to repay on time; one says he joined 2 days before arrest

The five accused have told the police that they don’t know who their employer was. File pic

Calling themselves pawns in a bigger game, five loan app recovery agents arrested by Maharashtra cyber officers told the Killa court on Monday that they had no idea about the torture of borrowers and that they were told to make follow-up calls and send messages asking customers to repay on time. The family of one of the accused said he had joined just two days before his arrest. All five men were arrested from Karnataka on June 11. Their advocate Rajesh Khobragade said the SIM cards given to them had been used by their colleagues who might have resorted to abusive behaviour.

“My clients were just employed on Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 salary and their job was to send simple messages and make calls reminding loan borrowers before the due date. None of them has sent a single abusive message and called any loan borrowers using foul language. All of them were hired to work from home, and every day the employer used to send links where they used to log in and take details of the loan borrowers to make calls and send messages. They used to make 9-10 calls daily on the numbers of loan borrowers given to them,” Khobragade told mid-day. The accused said they have no idea who their employers were.

The advocate disagreed with the police’s claim that trails of abusive messages were recovered from the mobile phones of his clients. “The SIM cards provided by their employers were rotated among other people, so we don’t know who was sending abusive messages and morphing photographs, but we are not the real culprits. We were just jobless people and got an opportunity to work from home and earned some to support our families,” the accused told the court through their advocate. All the accused are well-educated and were jobless due to COVID, he said.

