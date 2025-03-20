Among the rescued species were flamingos, egrets, parakeets, owls, squirrels, monkeys and snakes, said an official of an NGO

Mumbai and its adjoining areas has been witnessing heatwave conditions. Representational Pic/File

As the city continues to witness soaring temperatures, as many as 86 birds and wild animals were rescued by an NGO in and around Mumbai over two weeks, said an official of the non-profit on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Among the rescued species were flamingos, egrets, parakeets, owls, squirrels, monkeys and snakes, he said.

"Between March 1 and March 15, we rescued 86 birds and animals. Our teams treated and rehabilitated them. Most of these animals and birds collapsed due to heat stroke and ended up with injuries," said Pawan Sharma of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), according to the PTI.

The summer months of April and May might also see a rise in such cases. Citizens can call the Forest Department's helpline 1926 if they come across any bird or animal in distress, he added, the news agency reported.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas has been witnessing heatwave conditions since last week of February. In March, the city continued to witness high temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its Mumbai weather update bulletin on Wednesday predicted heatwave conditions in Mumbai and its adjoining areas as temperatures continue to soar in the city.

On March 11, Mumbai had recorded its hottest day of the year yet, with maximum temperatures soaring to 39.2°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that the city residents may experience above-normal temperatures over the next few days, with maximum temperatures ranging between 36°C and 38°C.

“There was a Mumbai heatwave alert from March 9 to March 11, but it has not been extended for now. On March 12, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist. If necessary, we will update our forecast accordingly,” an official had earlier told mid-day.

Amid the heatwave conditions prevailing in Mumbai and its surrounding districts, the BMC had on March 10 issued guidelines for citizens in the city.

The Mumbai civic body had appealed to the residents to stay hydrated and take other precautions to avoid adverse impacts of soaring temperatures.

The BMC had advised residents to drink adequate water even if not feeling thirsty, wear light weight, loose cotton clothes, wear sunglasses, footwears and carry umbrellas while stepping out of homes/ offices to deal with heat-related discomfort, and avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, or cold drinks, among other measures.

(with PTI inputs)