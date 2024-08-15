The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 2.89 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 7.44 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.57 metres is expected at 2.41 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Agripada subway due to a tempo breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the agency's heavy rainfall forecasts have improved by 30 to 40 per cent over the past five years and should be utilised to minimise loss of lives and property during extreme precipitation events.

His remarks came amid claims by the Kerala government about the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) failure to predict extreme rainfall, which triggered a series of landslides in the Wayanad district on July 30, leading to the death of 226 people.

"There has been a 30 to 40 per cent improvement in India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall prediction accuracy over the last five years, and it could further improve by 10 to 15 per cent in the next five to seven years with the augmentation of the observation network and numerical modelling systems," Mohapatra said in a video message played at the launch of a report by IPE Global and Esri India here.

At present, the weather agency predicts rainfall at the meteorological subdivision and district levels with an accuracy of 80 to 90 per cent 24 hours ahead and 60 per cent with a lead time of five days, he said.

"While the IMD is improving its forecast accuracy, its predictions should be utilised to minimise the loss of lives and property," Mohapatra said.