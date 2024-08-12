Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Upper Vaitarna nears full capacity says Mumbai civic body

Upper Vaitarna nears full capacity, says Mumbai civic body

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Mumbai civic body's reserve water draw slowed lake refill; lake’s stock at 85 per cent now

Upper Vaitarna nears full capacity, says Mumbai civic body

Five gates of Middle Vaitarna opened at 5.30 am on August 4

Listen to this article
Upper Vaitarna nears full capacity, says Mumbai civic body
x
00:00

Upper Vaitarna, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the city is expected to fill up in the coming days. The BMC had previously drawn water from Upper Vaitarna's reserve stock, which caused this lake to lag behind the others in reaching optimal levels.


Despite a lull in heavy rainfall for over a week, light to moderate showers have continued in the lake areas, gradually increasing the water levels. Currently, the water stock is over 92 per cent. As of Sunday, Upper Vaitarna, which can store 2.27 lakh million litres of water out of the total 14.47 lakh million litres capacity of all the lakes, was 85 per cent full.



When the lake levels dropped below 7 per cent, the BMC began using reserve water from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa starting from the first week of June. The BMC drew 48,432 million litres of water stored below the lake's lowest drawable level (LDL). Consequently, when heavy rain began in early July, Upper Vaitarna lagged behind the other lakes as it took over a week to raise its water level to the LDL. Being located upstream of Vaitarna lake, it is typically the last lake to fill up each year.


Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20, followed by Tansa on July 24. Vihar and Modak Sagar both overflowed on July 25. To manage flood risks, five gates of Middle Vaitarna were opened on August 4 after it reached 95 per cent capacity, and the five gates of Bhatsa, the largest lake, were also opened on August 4 when it reached 90 per cent capacity.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai floods India Meteorological Department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK