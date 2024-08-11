Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in their communique, said that Mumbaikars have given an overwhelming response to various events being conducted across the city under the Union government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program.

BMC held Tiranga Yatra on Sunday/ BMC

The Tiranga Yatra, organised by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), took place on August 11 across the city's 25 administrative divisions. A wide range of people took part in the yatra, including local legislators, film stars, senior citizens, and officials, said the civic agency.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in their communique, said that Mumbaikars have given an overwhelming response to various events being conducted across the city under the Union government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program; these programs are being held from August 9 to August 15. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign involves a variety of activities, including Tiranga Yatras, Tiranga Rallies, Manavandana Ceremonies, and Tiranga Melas, all aimed at instilling national pride.

The Tiranga Yatra took place on the third day of the campaign in all BMC divisions, following an earlier yatra on August 9. So far, 47 Tiranga Yatras have been held in Mumbai, with more planned, including a block-level yatra on August 13, the civic agency said in their media statement.

To improve campaign visibility, the BMC has adopted innovative steps such as playing the campaign song 'Har Ghar Tiranga' on about 1,070 Solid Waste Management vans. Furthermore, 134 selfie booths and 106 canvases have been placed throughout the city, allowing locals to capture and express their patriotism by uploading photographs to the campaign website.

The BMC has asked individuals to show the tricolour at home from August 13 to August 15 to increase participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The door-to-door campaign will continue until Independence Day, with the municipal government asking inhabitants to participate in the celebration of the national spirit.