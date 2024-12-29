Mumbai is set for clear skies this week, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 34°C. However, rising air pollution levels bring fresh concerns for residents.

Mumbai is set to experience partly cloudy skies today (Sunday), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The week ahead promises pleasant weather, with no alerts in place. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum may dip to 15°C. Clear skies will dominate the forecast, punctuated by occasional cloudy spells.

While the weather outlook is reassuring, the city’s air quality is a growing concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has steadily worsened over the past week, raising alarms as the year draws to a close.

Weather outlook for the week

29 December : Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 19°C and 32°C.

: Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 19°C and 32°C. 30 December : Clear skies are expected, with lows of 17°C and highs of 34°C.

: Clear skies are expected, with lows of 17°C and highs of 34°C. 31 December (New Year’s Eve) : Mostly clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 34°C, ideal for festive gatherings.

: Mostly clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 34°C, ideal for festive gatherings. 1 January : The new year begins with clear weather, with the thermometer reading between 15°C and 33°C.

: The new year begins with clear weather, with the thermometer reading between 15°C and 33°C. 2 January : Another clear day is forecast, with temperatures fluctuating between 16°C and 33°C.

: Another clear day is forecast, with temperatures fluctuating between 16°C and 33°C. 3 January: Similar conditions persist, with clear skies and temperatures from 16°C to 33°C.

Rising air quality concerns

Mumbai’s air quality, which usually fares better than other metropolitan cities, has been on a downward spiral. The AQI has moved into the 'unsatisfactory' category, causing concern among residents. The uptick in pollution has been unexpected, especially as the city prepares for New Year’s festivities.

In contrast, Delhi, notorious for its poor air quality, has seen a temporary improvement due to recent rainfall. The rains have washed away pollutants, providing much-needed relief to the capital and its surrounding regions.

With pollution levels rising and the festive season in full swing, residents are advised to monitor air quality, limit outdoor activities when possible, and take precautions to protect their health.

While Mumbai gears up for a week of sunny weather, tackling air pollution will remain a challenge as the city heads into the new year.