Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Drizzle in parts of Mumbai IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for state on Wednesday

Drizzle in parts of Mumbai; IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for state on Wednesday

Updated on: 01 April,2025 11:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Chembur, Matunga and Wadala were among areas in the metropolis that received light showers. The Colaba observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and its Santacruz weather station recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius, respectively

Drizzle in parts of Mumbai; IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for state on Wednesday

PIC/ASHISH RANE

Listen to this article
Drizzle in parts of Mumbai; IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for state on Wednesday
x
00:00

Parts of Mumbai received light showers on Tuesday evening, bringing relief from the sultry and sweltering weather.


Chembur, Matunga and Wadala were among areas in the metropolis that received light showers.


The Colaba observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and its Santacruz weather station recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius respectively.


The IMD issued a yellow and orange alerts for Wednesday for almost the entire state, except Solapur, with warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squall.

Its orange alert is meant for 13 districts - including those in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha - Satara, Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday for Palghar, Thane and Raigad with a warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

A yellow alert of the IMD indicates moderate to severe weather conditions, while an orange alert implies "be prepared for action". 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai weather mumbai news mumbai rains news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK