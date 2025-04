Chembur, Matunga and Wadala were among areas in the metropolis that received light showers. The Colaba observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and its Santacruz weather station recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius, respectively

Parts of Mumbai received light showers on Tuesday evening, bringing relief from the sultry and sweltering weather.

Chembur, Matunga and Wadala were among areas in the metropolis that received light showers.

The Colaba observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and its Santacruz weather station recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD issued a yellow and orange alerts for Wednesday for almost the entire state, except Solapur, with warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squall.

Its orange alert is meant for 13 districts - including those in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha - Satara, Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday for Palghar, Thane and Raigad with a warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

A yellow alert of the IMD indicates moderate to severe weather conditions, while an orange alert implies "be prepared for action".

