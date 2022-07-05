Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city

Western Railway and Central Railway have said that despite rainfall trains were running normally

A woman walks with umbrella during heavy rainfall in Sion. Pic/SHADAB KHAN

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday leading to waterlogging in many areas of the city.

Roads of Sion, Bandra, King Circle, Matunga and Kurla were flooded with water and people were also seen wading through knee-deep water in Andheri.

A high tide of 4.01 metre is expected at 4.10 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.75 metre is likely to occur at 10.21 pm today.

The flooding prompted Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert bus routes. "Due to water logging at Shell colony Route no. A-357, 355,360 diverted via Dr. Ambedkar Udyan upto Thakkar Bappa colony from 9.30 am. in both directions," BEST tweeted.

Meanwhile, Western Railway and Central Railway have said that despite rainfall trains were running normally with a delay of 5-10 minutes.

CR monsoon update at 08.00 hrs on 5.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/2qGHrMUhum — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 5, 2022

As heavy rains continued to lash parts of the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil and keep the NDRF squads ready, reported news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of heavy spells at isolated places on Tuesday.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.7°C, while the minimum temperature be 25°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Status of Water logging and bus diversion at 09.30hrs on 05.07.2022 #MumbaiRains #bestupdates pic.twitter.com/gBoMSdf5VA — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) July 5, 2022

The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 758.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 732.5 mm.

IMD official KS Hosalikar said that IMD radar indicate cloudy sky over parts of North Konkan including Mumbai and Thane.

Mod to intense intermittent spells if rain likely to cont for next 2,3 hrs pic.twitter.com/VQAUXTDKra — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 5, 2022

Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has received a total of 680.51 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 163.50 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 187.40 mm, 220.80 mm, 225.50 mm, and 155.20 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday by Navi Mumbai was 182.95 mm.

Thane received an average 146.02 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).