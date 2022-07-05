Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Heavy showers cause waterlogging traffic snarls in parts of city

Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city

Updated on: 05 July,2022 11:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Western Railway and Central Railway have said that despite rainfall trains were running normally

Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city

A woman walks with umbrella during heavy rainfall in Sion. Pic/SHADAB KHAN


Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday leading to waterlogging in many areas of the city. 

Roads of Sion, Bandra, King Circle, Matunga and Kurla were flooded with water and people were also seen wading through knee-deep water in Andheri.




A high tide of 4.01 metre is expected at 4.10 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.75 metre is likely to occur at 10.21 pm today.


The flooding prompted Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert bus routes. "Due to water logging at Shell colony Route no. A-357, 355,360 diverted via Dr. Ambedkar Udyan upto Thakkar Bappa colony from 9.30 am. in both directions," BEST tweeted.

Meanwhile, Western Railway and Central Railway have said that despite rainfall trains were running normally with a delay of 5-10 minutes.

As heavy rains continued to lash parts of the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil and keep the NDRF squads ready, reported news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of heavy spells at isolated places on Tuesday.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.7°C, while the minimum temperature be 25°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 758.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 732.5 mm.

IMD official KS Hosalikar said that IMD radar indicate cloudy sky over parts of North Konkan including Mumbai and Thane.

Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has received a total of 680.51 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 163.50 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 187.40 mm, 220.80 mm, 225.50 mm, and 155.20 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday by Navi Mumbai was 182.95 mm. 

Thane received an average 146.02 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather Mumbainews MumbaiNewsheadlines MumbaiNewsToday Mumbainewsupdates

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK