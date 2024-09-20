A high tide of about 4.70 metres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday, would be hitting Mumbai at 1.02 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.06 metres is expected at 7.17 pm on Friday

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts light showers today x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Friday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meteorological agency has forecast a "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in the city and its suburbs" for the next 24 hours in its most recent Mumbai weather update.

It is anticipated that the city will have a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.70 metres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday, would be hitting Mumbai at 1.02 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.06 metres is expected at 7.17 pm on Friday.

Lakes supplying water reached 98.55 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Friday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 98.55 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,26,326 million litres at present, or 98.55 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 97.51 per cent. 97.24 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.52 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 99.15 per cent, Bhatsa 98.74 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 99.66 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.