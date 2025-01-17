Malad’s AQI has worsened to the poor category, with other areas in Mumbai also seeing slight increases. The city's haze is linked to fluctuating weather and high humidity, while experts warn of potential health impacts

The AQI in Malad has worsened, jumping to 201 (poor category) this morning. Other stations remain in the moderate category but have seen slight increases compared to the past few days.

According to the CPCB and the SAMEER app, Malad West (IITM) recorded an AQI of 180 (moderate) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 16. By Friday, it had risen to 201 (poor). Similarly, Borivali (East) saw its AQI increase from 174 on Thursday to 189 on Friday, while Byculla’s AQI rose from 160 to 188 over the same period.

Many other AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai and the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) also showed higher readings on Friday morning compared to recent days. A blanket of haze, which has settled over Mumbai and its outskirts for the past two to three days, has reduced visibility across several areas.

Despite these hazy conditions, some monitoring stations recorded AQI values in the moderate or even satisfactory range in a few cases. The city’s haze is attributed to fluctuating weather, wide diurnal temperature ranges (the difference between daytime highs and nighttime lows), high humidity levels, cloud cover, and localized pollution.

A scientist from the IMD (India Meteorological Department) explained that low temperatures and low wind speeds together cause a drop in natural ventilation. Additionally, Mumbai’s air currently has high moisture content, which causes aerosols to swell and remain trapped in the air, creating haze.

Dr. Sanjeev Mehta, a leading pulmonologist at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, noted, “Thick haze carries pollutants and dust that can be harmful to those with asthma or other respiratory issues. These pollutants can also trigger nasal congestion and affect the lungs. Since the nose and lungs form one continuous airway, the entire respiratory system is at risk.”

IMD Director Sunil Kamble attributed the haze and low visibility to easterly winds and low wind speed, which keep dust particles and pollutants suspended in the air.

Meteorologists warn of warmer weather over the weekend. According to the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.99°C and 28.73°C, respectively. Relative humidity is at 57%, with wind speeds of 57 km/h.

Rajesh Kapadia, a climatologist from the private weather blog "Vagaries of Weather," has predicted that Mumbai and the Konkan region will see hotter days this weekend. “Hot easterly winds during the day will push maximum temperatures to around 34°C–35°C, while nighttime temperatures will remain warmer than normal, around 20°C. Some places in the MMR could reach 36°C,” he said.