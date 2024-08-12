The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain expected in city and its suburbs today x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall in Mumbai for Monday, according to its latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate spells of rain in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.42 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.16 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.45 metres is expected at 10.36 pm today.

The island city recorded 4.35 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 5.50 mm and western Mumbai 3.82 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported from Navghar Bridge to Airoli Bridge and on the Eastern Freeway due to a car breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in the national capital on Sunday led to traffic snarls in several areas as Delhiites reported 47 incidents of waterlogging across the city.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 26.3 mm of rain, while Lodi Road recorded 30.4 mm, Palam 20.4 mm and Mayur Vihar 55.5 mm between 2.30 and 5.30, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Today, the city was on 'orange' alert, which signifies 'being prepared' for extremely bad weather and potential disruptions to transport, rail and road.

Central, south, southwest and east Delhi received heavy rainfall. The weather department has predicted more showers in the Delhi-NCR areas towards the end of the day.

A PWD official said they received 40 calls regarding waterlogging and three calls about fallen trees.

The official also mentioned that out of the 40 complaints, 35 to 38 waterlogging issues have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 12 complaints -- seven regarding waterlogging and five about fallen trees -- at the Central Control Room (HQ) between 6 am and 2 pm.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed about traffic disruptions due to waterlogging in several areas.

"Traffic is affected on Najafgarh-Phirni road near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh Stand. Please avoid these stretches and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police said in a post on X.