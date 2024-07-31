Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Moderate rainfall expected today says IMD

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall expected today, says IMD

Updated on: 31 July,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A high tide of about 3.16 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 8.40 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall expected today, says IMD

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall expected today, says IMD
x
00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.


A high tide of about 3.16 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 8.40 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.32 metres is expected at 3.09 pm today.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an 82 per cent rainfall deficit so far this July against the entire month last year even as the rain was 1 per cent higher than normal for the period.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded 203 mm rainfall between July 1 and 30.

In contrast, it recorded 384 mm of rain during the entire month last year. Delhi's overall rainfall for the 31 days in July 2023 was 83 per cent above normal.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in several pockets in July last year because of heavy rain.

This year, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 28, according to weather officials.

On its first day, the city recorded 228 mm of rain in 24 hours -- the highest single-day June rainfall in 88 years.

The downpour brought the national capital to a standstill, flooding streets and leading to flight operations being suspended at the international airport's Terminal-1 following the collapse of a canopy in the parking lot.

According to the IMD data, July recorded 17 rainy days, a decrease from 19 in both 2023 and 2022 and 18 in 2021.

Experts say Delhi typically receives nearly 650 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season.
The observatory at Safdarjung, the national capital's primary weather station, has already recorded 447 mm of rain so far this year.

Delhi has also grappled with intense humidity this month, despite not experiencing any heatwave days.

The average maximum temperature this month has been 35.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rain for Wednesday and issued an 'orange' alert, denoting a "be alert" status in the IMD's colour code.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK