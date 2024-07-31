A high tide of about 3.16 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 8.40 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an 82 per cent rainfall deficit so far this July against the entire month last year even as the rain was 1 per cent higher than normal for the period.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded 203 mm rainfall between July 1 and 30.

In contrast, it recorded 384 mm of rain during the entire month last year. Delhi's overall rainfall for the 31 days in July 2023 was 83 per cent above normal.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in several pockets in July last year because of heavy rain.

This year, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 28, according to weather officials.

On its first day, the city recorded 228 mm of rain in 24 hours -- the highest single-day June rainfall in 88 years.

The downpour brought the national capital to a standstill, flooding streets and leading to flight operations being suspended at the international airport's Terminal-1 following the collapse of a canopy in the parking lot.

According to the IMD data, July recorded 17 rainy days, a decrease from 19 in both 2023 and 2022 and 18 in 2021.

Experts say Delhi typically receives nearly 650 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season.

The observatory at Safdarjung, the national capital's primary weather station, has already recorded 447 mm of rain so far this year.

Delhi has also grappled with intense humidity this month, despite not experiencing any heatwave days.

The average maximum temperature this month has been 35.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rain for Wednesday and issued an 'orange' alert, denoting a "be alert" status in the IMD's colour code.