Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today, says IMD

Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today, says IMD

Updated on: 28 July,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate rain in city and its suburbs with posibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely" in the next 24 hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city.


The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.85 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.56 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.14 metres is expected at 11.30 pm today.

The island city recorded 11 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 8 mm and western Mumbai 5 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with light rains during the day, the weather department said on Sunday, a day after heavy downpours flooded a coaching centre in central Delhi, killing three IAS aspirants.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius. The humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 91 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the basement of the coaching institute being flooded.

