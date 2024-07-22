Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall in city, suburbs expected, says IMD

The IMD, in its Mumbai weather update, has given the city a Yellow alert stating that heavy rains are likely.

After experiencing heavy rainfall for four consecutive days, the city woke up to overcast skies and light rainfall at several places. On Monday, as heavy rains continued to batter the city, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just an hour in the morning, caused a deluge in low-lying pockets of the city affecting local train services for an hour during the morning peak hour. Additionally, three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to handle emergencies as a high tide of 4.59 meters hit the city's coast amid heavy rainfall.

In its latest Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rains for the city and suburbs and added that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely," the Met department's Mumbai weather update stated.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of about 4.69 meters will be hitting the city's coast at 1.29 pm today and another high tide of 4.07 meters will be hitting the coast in the wee hours of July 24. The civic body added that a low tide of 1.31 meters will be seen at 7.38 pm today.

The city received 59 mm of rain during the course of 24 hours, ending at 8 am. According to BMC data, the eastern suburbs received 51 mm of rainfall, while the western suburbs received 43 mm.

Mumbai weather update: Thane receives 47.45 mm rainfall

The Thane Municipal Corporation also shared that in the last 24 hours, the areas under its jurisdiction received only 47.45 mm of rainfall and added until now the area has received 1788.62 mm of rainfall.

Mumbai weather update: Rail, BEST, Road traffic unaffected

Apart from slow traffic movement at Chheda Nagar in the northbound caused by the breakdown of a loaded trailer; the road traffic was largely unaffected. The Central and Western Railway too in their updates stated that the trains on all corridors were running smoothly.

The BEST also reported that there were no diversions to any route.