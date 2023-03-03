Breaking News
Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category, AQI at 300

Updated on: 03 March,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 300 at 10.15 am

Representative Image


The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Friday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).


According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 300 at 10.15 am.



The SAFAR dashboard on Saturday showed Worli's AQI as 249 and Andheri's AQI as 252. Borivali's AQI continued to remain in the 'poor' category at 225. While Chembur's AQI and Malad's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 332 and 317, respectively.


An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, It was a warm Friday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The IMD has predicted strong surface wind during day time.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 161, which falls in the moderate category.

