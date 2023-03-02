Breaking News
Mumbai's air quality deteriorates from 'moderate' to 'poor', AQI at 242

Updated on: 02 March,2023 02:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 242 at 2.20 pm

Representative Image


Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped from the 'moderate' to 'poor' category on Thursday.


According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 242 at 2.20 pm.



The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 90 and BKC's AQI as 201. Andheri's AQI improved to the 'satisfactory' category at 76. Meanwhile, Bhandup's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 301 and 336, respectively.


An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a notch above the season's average, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The weather office said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 201, which falls in the "poor" category.

