After experiencing its coldest day of December, with a temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, Mumbai recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory, which was 2.5 degrees above normal.

The temperature nearly reached the 37.3 degrees Celsius recorded last Wednesday. As a result, Mumbai became the hottest location in Maharashtra.

Colaba wasn’t far behind, with the mercury reaching 33.7 degrees Celsius during the day, one degree above normal.

The minimum temperature also increased, with Santacruz recording a low of 18.4 degrees Celsius and Colaba 21.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 12, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130 at 1:05 PM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 149. Ghatkopar, Kandivali, Kurla and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 126, 108, 115 and 127, respectively.

Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 82.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 138, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 114.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.