Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City records slight drop in temperatures, AQI remains moderate x 00:00

Mumbai, known for its mild winters and humid summers, is experiencing an unusual heatwave in February, with temperatures soaring to 37-38 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded a slight drop in temperatures, with the maximum temperature at 35.3 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Saturday, March 1. Temperatures will range from a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 58 per cent. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On March 1, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 131. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 117, 116 and 118, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba, Sewri and Sion recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 100, 88 and 99, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 124, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 108.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.