Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather updates City reports moderate air quality with AQI at 136

Mumbai weather updates: City reports 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 136

Updated on: 15 November,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celcius; the Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 35.2 degrees

Mumbai weather updates: City reports 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 136

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather updates: City reports 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 136
x
00:00

On Friday, Mumbaikars experienced cooler weather and hazy skies. However, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated a slight increase in temperatures.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 35.2 degrees.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 23 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 89 per cent. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.


The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts "fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy skies later" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 15, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 136 at 9:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. Kandivali's and Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 171 and 168, respectively. Colaba, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 112, 119 and 184.

Meanwhile, Borivali East and Bhandup West recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 79 and 80, respectively. 

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 127, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 130.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai weather Air Quality air pollution Air Quality Index mumbai indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK