On Saturday (October 5), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city's air quality continued to be 'good' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 52 at 9.34 am

File Photo

The 'October heat' has gripped the city with the temperatures on Saturday reaching at least one degree above the normal temperature. According to the latest Mumbai weather update by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 32 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 83 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

In their daily forecast for the city and neighbouring areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzling in the city and suburbs. Fog and mist in the morning.

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'good'

The SAMEER App dashboard, on Saturday, showed that a maximum of the areas either had a 'good' or 'satisfactory' AQI except Borivali which reported a 'good' AQI of 91. The Mazgaon area recorded a 'moderate' AQI of '128' on Saturday morning.

BKC's AQI was 'good' at 96, Chembur's AQI was 39. Among all areas, Byculla recorded a relatively optimal AQI of 29.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 77. Nerul, which had been recording good AQI consistently, recorded an AQI of 57. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'good' AQI of 74.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can penetrate the lungs and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health issues.

There are various projects in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented laws on car emissions, regulated dust areas at construction sites, and incentives for electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.