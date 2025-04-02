While temperatures remain stable, the rising moisture content in the air will make it feel significantly hotter; MMR to experience light rain till April 4

The cloud-capped Goregaon skyline on April 1. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days

Mumbaikars woke up on Tuesday to gloomy weather, a result of a cyclonic circulation over the state. This system extends up to 1.5 km above sea level and has caused a noticeable change in wind patterns. According to Sushma Nair, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, “The northern and southern wind patterns have shifted, causing a confluence of moist air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This has led to the weather becoming cloudy and overcast.”

The IMD has predicted that this gloomy weather is expected to last for the next three days, with the cyclonic winds passing only after that. Furthermore, Mumbai is likely to experience light thunderstorms this afternoon. “Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, ranging between 30-60 kmph, are expected in regions such as the Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Hailstorms are likely in Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada till April 4,” the IMD statement added.

The temperatures today are expected to remain moderate, with a minimum of 26 degree Celsius and a maximum of 34 degree Celsius. This will provide slight relief from the usual scorching heat, but humidity levels are expected to be high, courtesy of the change in wind direction. As of Tuesday evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai had touched 120, which places the air quality in the “poor” category. Residents, especially those with respiratory issues, have been advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and use masks when going out.

“The winds are changing direction from west to south, which has led to the cyclonic conditions. While no extreme precautions need to be taken by the residents of Mumbai, staying hydrated is necessary, considering the rise in humidity levels. No heavy rains are expected in the city, and the residents can continue with their routine,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet, India.

“As we move ahead towards the end of the month and approach May, people will feel that the temperatures have risen tremendously. However, this is technically called real-feel temperatures where the temperature in degree Celsius does not increase drastically, but the humidity levels rise greatly. This means that people will feel more heat because of the increase in humidity levels, even if temperatures are not very high. And this all will happen because the west winds are meeting the east winds now,” said climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of the blog Vagaries of the Weather.

Meanwhile, rainfall was reported at a few places over South Madhya Maharashtra (Southern and Central regions of Maharashtra) and at isolated places over South Konkan-Goa and Marathwada.