According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Wednesday, December 11, with temperatures ranging from a cool 22 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai witnessed a notable dip in temperatures, with the minimum dropping to 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 22 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 59 per cent. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 6:02 PM.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 11, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 131 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 175. Borivali, Chembur, Kandivali and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 108, 142, 116 and 130, respectively.

Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 126.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 142, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 111.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.