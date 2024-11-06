Breaking News
Updated on: 06 November,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celcius which was 1.5 degrees above normal temperature

Pic/Satej Shinde

Air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas remained at a "moderate" level. On Wednesday, a haze enveloped the city, obscuring its skyline, while the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a rise in temperatures.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celcius which was 1.5 degrees above normal temperature. Colaba observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 34.6 degrees. 


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 21 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 70 per cent. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.


The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 6, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 144 at 8:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 224. Worli, Kherwadi (Bandra East) and Sewri fared equally badly with an AQI of 228, 205 and 228.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 85. 

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 158, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 153.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

