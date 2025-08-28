Breaking News
Palghar: Twelve dead as unauthorised building collapses in Virar
OBC quota can't be disturbed while granting reservation to Marathas: Maharashtra minister
Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore, 4 arrested in Puwamara
Jammu and Kashmir: BSF honours Constable Rajib Nunia, killed during border duty
PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict, trade and technology with Finland President Alexander Stubb
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather updates Cloudy skies moderate to heavy rainfall expected

Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rainfall expected

Updated on: 28 August,2025 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.7 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates

Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rainfall expected

File Photo. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rainfall expected
x
00:00

Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain across the city and suburbs on Thursday. According to the weather department, there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain across the city and suburbs on Thursday. According to the weather department, there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.7 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.



Tidal activity for the day indicates a high tide of 3.83 meters at 2:40 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.07 meters at 8:35 pm. On Friday, August 29, a high tide of 3.69 meters is expected at 3:11 am, while a low tide of 2.02 meters will occur at 8:33 am.


Authorities have advised residents, especially those in low-lying areas, to remain alert during high tide and heavy rainfall spells.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.16 per cent.

As per the BMC on Thursday (August 28), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,91,784 million litres, which amounts to 96.16 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.49 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.97 per cent, Bhatsa 95.82 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK