File Photo. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall predicted at a few locations across the city and its suburban areas, according to the latest forecast issued by the weather department.

The high tide is expected at 10:23 AM with a height of 4.37 metres and again at 9:59 PM reaching 3.80 metres. The low tide will occur at 4:11 PM with a height of 2.00 metres, while the next low tide is expected at 4:20 AM on June 24, measuring 0.39 metres.

The average rainfall recorded between 8:00 AM on June 22 and 8:00 AM on June 23 was 3 mm in the city, 10 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 5 mm in the western suburbs.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 28.21 per cent.

As per BMC records on Monday (June 23), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 4,08,299 million litres, which amounts to 28.21 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.78 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 26.47 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 33.35 per cent, Bhatsa 23.14 per cent, Vehar 39.71 per cent, Tansa 30.04 per cent and Tulsi 38.48 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.