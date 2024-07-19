The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely

Representational Pic/File/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; heavy rains likely x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing Mumbai weather updates, on Friday issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai for Saturday.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for some district in Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely.

Meanwhile, the IMD had earlier said that the city was likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain in the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Department in its forecast also said that the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 29°C and 25°C respectively.

Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some low-lying areas and roads of the city.

Some railway tracks also faced waterlogging, slowing down the public transport services in the morning.

The suburban trains were on Friday morning running at least 15 to 20 minutes late, commuters told the PTI.

According to the news agency, a railway official said water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers coupled with high tide.

High tide and heavy rains can potentially cause flooding in low-lying areas as water doesn't flow into the sea during that time.

The movement of trains had slowed down a bit in the morning, he said.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, the civic officials said on Friday.

Lake levels in Mumbai reservoirs at 39.23 per cent, says BMC

The collective lake levels in Mumbai of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 39.23 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

According to the BMC , on Friday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 5,67,779 million litres of water or 39.23 per cent. During the same time in 2023, the lake levels were at 36 per cent while in 2022 it was near 86 per cent.