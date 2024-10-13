Mumbai, Pune to get evening ‘retreating’ thundershowers on October 19 and 20

A woman makes her way amid heavy rain near CSMT. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts light rain in Mumbai, issues yellow alert for Thane and Palghar x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and light showers in Mumbai for Monday, while a yellow alert has been issued for neighbouring Thane and Palghar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the IMD, Thane and Palghar can expect light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in isolated areas.

Adding insight, Vagaries of the Weather, a popular weather blog, highlighted the role of a well-marked low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, which is prolonging the monsoon in Maharashtra and other parts of Peninsular India.

This system is expected to move westward, said Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of the Weather, adding that a new low-pressure area—BB-14—is set to form in the Bay of Bengal by October 14.

BB-14 is predicted to intensify into a deep depression, bringing heavy rains to Tamil Nadu in the coming days, he said.

Kapadia further said that BB-14 will move across South India and re-emerge in the Arabian Sea around October 17 or October 18. Thundershowers will persist in Maharashtra, Goa, and Mumbai until October 19, he added.

“Both Mumbai and Pune can expect evening ‘retreating’ thundershowers on October 19 and 20....Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) will also experience thundershowers on some days until October 20,” Kapadia said.

An official from the IMD’s regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said while the city will witness on and off-light rainfall in the next few days, residents in the affected areas in other parts of Maharashtra have been advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions, as the shifting monsoon pattern continues to bring unstable weather conditions to the region.