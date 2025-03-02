Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius

Mumbai weather updates: Slight dip in temperature, AQI remains moderate

Mumbai, known for its mild winters and humid summers, is experiencing an unusual heatwave in February, with temperatures soaring to 37-38 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a slight drop in temperatures, with the maximum temperature at 34.8 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Sunday, March 2. Temperatures will range from a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 57 per cent. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On March 2, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 138. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 106, 109 and 109, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba, Byculla, Borivali and Sion recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 80, 93, 87 and 96, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 113, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 100.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.