Mumbai endured sweltering heat as temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius, intensifying discomfort for its residents. Despite the high temperatures, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'good' category, reflecting favourable air conditions. However, a layer of haze partially obscured the skyline on Wednesday.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On Wednesday, October 16, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality was in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 67 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'good' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI had slipped further into the 'moderate' category, at 125.

Meanwhile, Byculla and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 63 and 61, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 48. Borivali recorded an AQI of 72.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 77, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 57.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.