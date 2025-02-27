Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.3 degrees Celsius

Mumbai is experiencing an unusual heatwave this February, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'yellow' alert for the city and its surrounding areas.

On Thursday, Mumbai woke up to a warm morning, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Thursday, February 27. Temperatures will range from a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 65 per cent. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky with hot and humid conditions" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 27, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 137 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 186. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Mulund recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 124, 119 and 106, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 81 and 52, respectively.

Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 212.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 156, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 112.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.