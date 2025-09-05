According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shri Vineet Abhishek, August 2025 witnessed a surge in action, with fines worth Rs 13.21 crore recovered from 2.39 lakh ticketless or irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. This marked a 166 per cent jump compared to August last year

An official statement said that Between April and August 2025, WR has recovered fines amounting to Rs 84.20 crore, 35 per cent higher than the same period last year and 13 per cent above the Railway Board’s target. Of this, Rs 23 crore was collected from the Mumbai suburban network alone.

Western Railway (WR) has intensified its ticket-checking drives across suburban, Mail/Express, passenger, and holiday special trains. From Mumbai AC local trains alone, between April and August 2025, Rs 1.20 crore were collected in fines from ticketless passengers, officials said.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, August 2025 witnessed a surge in action, with fines worth Rs 13.21 crore recovered from 2.39 lakh ticketless or irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. This marked a 166 per cent jump compared to August last year. Over the Mumbai suburban section, 88,000 cases led to fines of Rs 3.44 crore.

To check unauthorised entry into AC locals, WR has carried out frequent surprise checks. As a result, more than 36,000 unauthorised passengers were penalised between April and August 2025, with Rs 1.20 crore collected in fines, nearly 54 per cent higher than the previous year.

WR said these results highlight its commitment to curbing unauthorised travel, improving passenger convenience, and safeguarding revenue. It has also appealed to the public to travel with valid tickets.