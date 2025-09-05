Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Western Railway collects Rs 120 crore in fines from Mumbai AC local train ticketless passengers

Western Railway collects Rs 1.20 crore in fines from Mumbai AC local train ticketless passengers

Updated on: 05 September,2025 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shri Vineet Abhishek, August 2025 witnessed a surge in action, with fines worth Rs 13.21 crore recovered from 2.39 lakh ticketless or irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. This marked a 166 per cent jump compared to August last year

Western Railway collects Rs 1.20 crore in fines from Mumbai AC local train ticketless passengers

Frequent surprise checks in AC locals led to over 36,000 unauthorised passengers being fined Rs 1.20 crore between April–August 2025, a 54 per cent rise from last year. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Western Railway collects Rs 1.20 crore in fines from Mumbai AC local train ticketless passengers
x
00:00

Western Railway (WR) has intensified its ticket-checking drives across suburban, Mail/Express, passenger, and holiday special trains. From Mumbai AC local trains alone, between April and August 2025, Rs 1.20 crore were collected in fines from ticketless passengers, officials said.

An official statement said that Between April and August 2025, WR has recovered fines amounting to Rs 84.20 crore, 35 per cent higher than the same period last year and 13 per cent above the Railway Board’s target. Of this, Rs 23 crore was collected from the Mumbai suburban network alone.

Western Railway (WR) has intensified its ticket-checking drives across suburban, Mail/Express, passenger, and holiday special trains. From Mumbai AC local trains alone, between April and August 2025, Rs 1.20 crore were collected in fines from ticketless passengers, officials said.

An official statement said that Between April and August 2025, WR has recovered fines amounting to Rs 84.20 crore, 35 per cent higher than the same period last year and 13 per cent above the Railway Board’s target. Of this, Rs 23 crore was collected from the Mumbai suburban network alone.



According to Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, August 2025 witnessed a surge in action, with fines worth Rs 13.21 crore recovered from 2.39 lakh ticketless or irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. This marked a 166 per cent jump compared to August last year. Over the Mumbai suburban section, 88,000 cases led to fines of Rs 3.44 crore.


To check unauthorised entry into AC locals, WR has carried out frequent surprise checks. As a result, more than 36,000 unauthorised passengers were penalised between April and August 2025, with Rs 1.20 crore collected in fines, nearly 54 per cent higher than the previous year.

WR said these results highlight its commitment to curbing unauthorised travel, improving passenger convenience, and safeguarding revenue. It has also appealed to the public to travel with valid tickets.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

western railway western suburbs indian railways mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK