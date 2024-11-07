Mumbai: Western Railway collects Rs 80.56 crore as fines during ticket checking drives

Western Railway organised several ticket checking drives during the months of April to October 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 80.56 crore, which also includes Rs 26.60 crore from Mumbai Suburban section, the WR said

The WR conducted intensive ticket checking drives. Pic/Western Railway

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it has collected over Rs 80.56 crore as fines during ticket checking drives from April to October 2024.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

It said that the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organised several ticket checking drives during the months of April to October 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 80.56 crore, which also includes Rs 26.60 crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of October 2024, an amount of Rs. 12.10 crore was recovered through detection of 2.09 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of October, Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs. 3.90 crore through detection of 93 thousand cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

"To prevent unauthorised entry in Mumbai AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 34,800 unauthorised passengers have been penalised from April to October 2024 and over Rs. 115 lakh collected in fines," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, during this year's festive season from October 1 to November 5, 2024, Indian Railways achieved a remarkable feat by transporting 65 lakh passengers on 4,521 special trains in last thirty six days, an official statement said.

It said that these additional services have played a crucial role in facilitating smooth travel during the ongoing Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.These special efforts of Railways ensured lakhs of passengers could reach their destinations comfortably. This achievement shows Indian Railways' commitment to meeting the increased demand during peak festival times, making travel easier and more accessible for all.

To meet the increased travel demand during the festive period from October 1 to November 30, Indian Railways announced a total of 7,724 special trains, marking a 73 per cent increase compared to last year’s 4,429 special train services. This substantial expansion aims to ensure seamless travel during the peak festival season.

The statement said that the Indian Railways has operated an average of 175 special trains per day over the past four days to carry passengers to their destinations for Chhath Puja.