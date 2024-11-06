Indian Railways manage record passengers during festive season, over 12 million transported in single day

The record passenger transportation managed by the Indian Railways surpassed the combined population of Australia and New Zealand, said an official

Indian Railways has set a new benchmark in passenger transportation during the festive season, with over 120 lakh passengers (12 million) traveling on November 4, the officials said.

The record passenger transportation managed by the Indian Railways surpassed the combined population of Australia and New Zealand, said an official.

He said that it marks the highest number of passengers carried in a single day this year, further highlighting the important role of the Indian Railways in catering to the massive travel demand during festivals.

Around 7.5 crore passengers travelled to Bihar, Eastern UP and Jharkhand from 1st October to 5th November, 2024 through special trains, he added.

In an official statement, the Indian Railways said that to cater to passengers demand, Indian Railways operates special trains during this festive season. This year during the period from 01st October to 30th November, more than 7,600 special trains are being run by Indian Railways, whereas last year around 4,500 Special trains were run. This is 73 per cent more than last year.

Indian Railways has transported three crore passengers in 24 hours, which is more than the population of Australia and New Zealand combined. Total more than 120 lakh (around 20 lakh reserved and over 100 lakh unreserved non-suburban) passengers travelled on 4th November, 2024. This is the highest figure of passengers travelling in a single day in the current year, it said.

Till date 4,521 Special trains were run from 1st October to 5th November, 2024 by the Indian Railways. 65 lakh passengers have been facilitated by these special trains, the statement said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, this year Western Railway is running almost 375 special trains during the festive season to various destinations including trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. These special trains are operated in addition to the regular trains run to various destinations from Western Railway. Additional coaches are also being augmented in regular trains as per availability and demand.

It said that On 6th November, 2024, Western Railway ran 18 special trains while on 7th November.

14 special trains will be run for the convenience of passengers, it added.

Details of trains running from Western Railway on 7th November 2024:

From Mumbai:

1. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Special departing from Bandra Terminus at 09:30 hrs.

2. Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus – Udhna Special departing from Bandra Terminus at 09:50 hrs.

3. Train no. 09031 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special departing from Bandra Terminus at 12:15 hrs.

4. Train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special departing from Bandra Terminus at 18:20 hrs.

5. Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special departing from Bandra Terminus at 19:25 hrs.

From Surat/ Udhna/ Vapi/ Valsad:

1. Train No. 09067 Udhna – Barauni Special departing from Udhna at 05:30 hrs.

2. Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Special departing from Valsad at 13:50 hrs.

3. Train No. 09656 Valsad – Ajmer Special departing from Valsad at 15:05 hrs.

From Vadodara:

1. Train No. 03110 Vadodara – Sealdah Special departing from Vadodara at 16:45 hrs.

From Bhavnagar:

1. Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special departing from Bhavnagar Terminus at 14:50 hrs.

From Ahmedabad:

1. Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special departing from Gandhidham at 00:30 hrs.

2. Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli Special departing from Ahmedabad at 09:30 hrs.

3. Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad- Agra Cantt Special departing from Ahmedabad at 14:10 hrs.

From Dr. Ambedkar Nagar:

1. Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Special departing from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 18:30 hrs.

Vineet Abhishek further stated that to ensure smooth travel and to monitor punctuality of trains, special control rooms have been set up at all levels i.e. Railway Board, Zonal, Divisional and station levels.

"Western Railway has taken several precautionary measures and various elaborate arrangements have been made for proper implementation of crowd management at the stations," the statement said.