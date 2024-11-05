The Western Railway undertook a series of strategic measures to accommodate an overwhelming influx of travelers, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for an estimated 3.10 lakh passengers, an official statement said

Bandra Terminus, Mumbai. File Pic

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it managed a passenger rush of around 3.10 lakh during the Diwali and Chhath festival at Bandra Terminus in suburban Mumbai.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that it was successful in managing the surge of passenger traffic during the Diwali and Chhath festival rush at Bandra Terminus, which spanned from October 24 to November 4, 2024.

The statement further said that this year, the Western Railway undertook a series of strategic measures to accommodate an overwhelming influx of travelers, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for an estimated 3.10 lakh passengers.

In response to the heightened demand, Western Railway operated a total of 249 trains from Bandra Terminus during the festive rush. This included 30 holiday special trains specifically designed to cater to the festival rush, along with 27 reserved passenger trains and three fully unreserved trains that provided essential service to general class travelers.

To further ease passenger experiences at Bandra Terminus, the Western Railway implemented a variety of facilities and services.

A total of 70 License Sahayak staff were deployed in two shifts daily to assist passengers, the statement said.

Around 32 ticket checking personnel ensured security at entry and exit points around the clock. One extra ticket counter was opened, and two additional night shifts were introduced to further streamline ticketing operations.

Prominent information banners and standees displaying details of special trains were strategically placed throughout the station to keep travelers informed.

Understanding the potential for overcrowding, Western Railway imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets until November 8, 2024. This measure was aimed at controlling crowd sizes on the platforms and to facilitate smoother passenger movements within the station.

Passengers were reminded of their free allowance for luggage, which varies by ticket class. This allowance is designed to prevent excess baggage from causing additional congestion and delays.

However, it is crucial to note that specific items, such as scooters and bicycles, are excluded from this allowance or with consignments which have maximum dimensions of 100 cm x 100 cm x 70 cm, as per the Western Railway.

To enhance passenger safety, Western Railway issued directives to minimize the stacking of parcel consignments on platforms, ensuring that these items do not obstruct passenger flow. This initiative will remain in place until November 8, 2024.



To manage the influx of travelers efficiently, additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were deployed to facilitate orderly queue formations, thereby preventing any mishaps or dangerous situations.

Additional 15 Ticket Checking Staff, 32 RPF staff, 13 GRP staff are deployed at the station.

Recognising the need for adequate waiting space, Bandra Terminus established a spacious holding area measuring 4,200 square feet near the main station building.

The area is equipped with necessary amenities, including adequate lighting and fans to ensure a comfortable waiting environment, drinking water and toilet facilities. Public announcement system to keep passengers updated on train movements.

The holding area is designed to alleviate congestion on the platforms and ensure a smooth entry process for passengers boarding their trains.

Additional RPF and GRP personnel, along with scout and guide teams, were appointed to monitor trains heading to northern states of India, particularly in general and sleeper coaches. These teams worked diligently to manage crowds and assist passengers throughout their journeys.

In addition, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) teams from RPF and GRP conducted patrols in plain clothes to deter suspicious activities and prevent theft. Round-the-clock CCTV surveillance was implemented across the station, ensuring that any increase in crowd density was promptly addressed.

To ensure that passengers were well-informed about the additional train services, the Western Railway launched an extensive publicity campaign.

Regular tweets, social media updates, newspaper advertisements, and press releases were disseminated to keep the public updated on the special trains and facilities available for the festival season.

"The joy of getting a window seat for a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Gorakhpur by WR's special train is different," wrote Western Railway on X in Hindi.

"Passengers travelling to their homes in Uttar Pradesh by special train on the festival expressed happiness and said that they got the tickets quickly and the railway staff made them sit comfortably, now the journey will be comfortable," said Western Railway in a post on X.

Notable tweets from Western Railway included updates on train schedules and services, which helped keep the traveling public informed and prepared for their journeys.

"This special service aims to ensure a comfortable and convenient journey for all!" wrote Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway on X.

Various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) provided essential relief services such as drinking water, biscuits, refreshments, etc.

These NGOs were also helpful in crowd management along with the additional deployment of RPF and GRP personnel. Two NGOs, Suhana Safar & Vasundhara Foundation distributed 500 Water Bottles & 200 Biscuits among the waiting passengers.