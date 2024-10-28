Breaking News
Did uneven platform trigger the Bandra terminus stampede?

Updated on: 28 October,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Broken at 26 places, the uneven surface at Bandra Terminus could have led to slipping and jostling, as per eye-witnesses

Did uneven platform trigger the Bandra terminus stampede?

A Western Railway team levelling and plastering the platform surface. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Did the uneven platform surface at Bandra Terminus trigger the stampede? A crowd, carrying drums, sacks, bags, and various types of luggage, began running as the train rolled into the platform. In the chaos, a few commuters tripped and fell, causing those behind to stumble over them, with some falling between train coaches and onto the tracks. 


As mid-day examined the platform where the incident occurred, we observed broken tiles along the edge of platform no. 1 in approximately 26 places. A Western Railway team was hurriedly levelling and plastering the platform surface. On Sunday morning, workers were cementing the tiles, while the station was washed with high-pressure jets. Discarded footwear, bottles, and other belongings from the stampede were cleared and collected in gunny bags and large bins.


S Jaishankar, with BJP’s Ashish Shelar (left), answers queries at a press meet on Sunday. Pic/Anurag AhireS Jaishankar, with BJP’s Ashish Shelar (left), answers queries at a press meet on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire


Railway officials noted that broken tiles and platform potholes are regularly addressed, with RPF officers and ticket-checkers conducting routine drives to maintain order at the station. Sources suggested that the uneven platform surface might have been a factor in the stampede. “The railways have woken up too late; the damage has been done. Why are these issues addressed only after a major incident? There’s been too much negligence, and passengers are taken for granted,” said Kishore Bhawnani, a passenger waiting for the Ajmer Express on the same platform.

The platform entry is often crowded with unauthorised auto drivers who come all the way to the platform. After Sunday’s incident, a platoon of ticket-checkers was stationed at the gate of Bandra Terminus, yet auto drivers were still seen within station premises, openly overcharging the 
passengers.

2.55 am
Time stampede occurred

5 kmph
Speed train was travelling at

