Criticising the state government over the Bandra stampede incident, NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil said the government failed to make proper arrangements. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also slammed the Mahayuti and stated the 'value of life has diminished' in Maharashtra

Bandra Terminus platform 1 where the stampede happened. Pic/ Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Bandra stampede: Opposition slams government over 'failure to ensure passenger safety' x 00:00

Maharashtra State President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Jayant Patil, has strongly condemned the stampede that occurred at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus. Patil highlighted that such incidents represent a significant concern for public safety in the state.

Criticising the state government during his remarks on Sunday, October 27, Patil stated, "The government has failed to make proper arrangements. Incidents like this are becoming alarmingly frequent, which is extremely worrying. We unequivocally condemn the tragic event at Bandra."

Ten passengers were injured in the Bandra stampede incident that took place on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for a Gorakhpur-bound train.

According to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Anand Dubey also expressed his discontent with the Mahayuti government, asserting that the value of human life appears to have "diminished" in Maharashtra. He pointed out that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra in-charge, has failed to take responsibility for the safety of ordinary citizens.

"There is a shocking lack of regard for the lives of common and impoverished people under this government. More than nine individuals have been injured. Where is the accountability from the railways or the minister? He seems more focused on ensuring BJP's success in Maharashtra's elections than on public safety," said Dubey.

Describing the incident as 'disturbing,' Clyde Crasto, another leader of NCP (SP), stated, "The stampede at Bandra Terminus is extremely concerning. It underscores the failures within the Railways Ministry under Ashwini Vaishnaw. The lack of sufficient trains during the festive season, coupled with lapses in local administration, has contributed to this unfortunate incident."

'Additional railway staff, police personnel deployed at Bandra Terminus'

Meanwhile, speaking about the Bandra stampede, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said, "Early this morning at Bandra Terminus, as the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyoday Express, scheduled to depart at 5.15 am, was being brought to the platform, some passengers attempted to board while the train was still in motion. This led to two passengers sustaining injuries. They were promptly taken to hospital by the railway staff. During festive periods, Western Railway ensures that trains arrive two-three hours before departure."

According to ANI, Abhishek also mentioned that the railways has opened additional ticket counters and deployed adequate number of Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and ticket-checking staff to prioritise safe boarding procedures.

"Despite our best efforts, this unfortunate incident occurred. Both Western and Central Railway have issued 2,300 notifications regarding additional trains. We have established extra counters, ensured the presence of adequate staff, and set up multiple information channels to facilitate smooth operations during the festive season," he added.

(With ANI inputs)