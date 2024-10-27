Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticises the Railway Minister after a stampede at Bandra station injured nine passengers, linking the incident to broader safety concerns in the railway system under the Modi government.

Nine injured during a rush for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Questions Railway Minister`s accountability for ongoing safety issues. 25 major railway accidents reported since the Modi government took office

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut raised serious concerns regarding the accountability of the Railway Minister following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station that left nine passengers injured. This incident has reignited discussions about railway safety under the current government.

Raut pointed out that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government began its third term, there have been over 25 significant railway accidents across the country, resulting in more than 100 fatalities. He expressed frustration at what he perceives as a lack of accountability for these tragic incidents. "Since the Modi government has taken power for the third term, and with the railway minister at the helm again, we have seen more than 25 major railway accidents occurring, claiming over 100 lives," he stated while addressing reporters.





In his critique, Raut did not hold back in questioning the efficacy of the government's plans for modernising railway infrastructure. He specifically targeted Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, saying, "You talk about bullet trains, metros, and high-speed trains, while Nitin Gadkari suggests running buses in the air. But what is the reality on the ground?" This remark highlights a growing frustration among political leaders about the perceived disconnect between government promises and the actual state of railway safety.





The stampede at Bandra station occurred early Sunday morning on platform number one, where a large crowd had gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. The rush of passengers resulted in the unfortunate incident, leading to injuries among several individuals. According to reports from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the injured were promptly transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the stampede.





Raut's comments reflect a broader concern regarding passenger safety and the urgent need for systemic changes within the Indian railway network. As investigations into the stampede continue, questions linger about the responsibilities of those in charge of ensuring safe travel for millions of commuters across the country.





Further details regarding the condition of the injured passengers and the circumstances surrounding the stampede are expected to emerge in the coming days, according to ANI reports.

(With inputs from ANI)