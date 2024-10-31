TCs told to ensure that big plastic drums, gunny sacks, etc, are not brought inside station

Passengers with heavy language boarding the Jnaneswari Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesday. Pics/Atul Kamble

The Western Railway authorities on Wednesday banned plastic drums, gunny bags, luggage of large dimensions and bulky cargo from being carried in passenger coaches as well as the platforms as these items lead to congestion at stations. Special squads and ticketing staff will monitor stations and disallow such bulky luggage onto the platforms.

The crowded Jnaneswari Express on Tuesday

An internal note to the ticket checking staff of Western Railway Mumbai division, a copy of which is in possession of mid-day, stated: “Unauthorised large plastic drums and similar large luggage are not to be permitted inside the station premises and platforms.”



Unreserved travellers queue up outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station at Kurla to board the Duronto Express. Pic/Ashish Raje

All railway stations are witnessing a large influx of passengers due to the festive rush. Amidst this, It is observed that many passengers carry oversized and bulky luggage which sometimes creates congestion at the station premises obstructs the smooth flow of passengers and poses difficulties in crowd management.



An RPF official intervenes during a fight between passengers on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The internal note to the Western Railway Mumbai division ticket-checking staff asserts that these oversized items are not to be permitted inside the station premises and platforms.



A crowded platform at LTT where passengers wait for an outstation train. Pic/Ashish Raje

“This is to be ensured by all the ticket-checking staff at the entry points of the station. All the station and squad in-charges should personally monitor that the instructions are followed scrupulously as the matter is being monitored at the highest level,” the note stated.



Scores of passengers kill time before their train arrives in the waiting area of LTT on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

A massive crowd carrying large amounts of baggage, drums and gunny bags resulted in increased congestion on the platform and eventually to a stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday (October 27), causing 10 passengers to suffer injuries.



An RPF official guides unreserved passengers of Jnaneswari Express. Pic/Ashish Raje

In the days following the stampede, Western Railway has been enforcing measures to control crowding and congestion at station platforms.



An overcrowded bogey of the Jnaneswari Express at LTT station. Pic/Ashish Raje

After restricting the sale of platform tickets to prevent crowding and creating a holding area for overflowing bona fide passengers, Western Railway authorities had on Tuesday also issued temporary restrictions on placing any parcels and consignments on station platforms 12 hours prior to the train departure in order to free up space for passenger movement.



Passengers queue up to buy unreserved tickets at LTT station. Pic/Ashish Raje



An overcrowded bogey of Jnaneswari Express at LTT station. Pic/Atul Kamble



Unreserved travellers jostle for space in the compartment amid suffocating conditions. Pic/Ashish Raje