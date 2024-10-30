Breaking News
Mumbai: No more large parcels left lying on railway platforms

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

WR issues order for parcels to be placed no sooner than 12 hours before scheduled departure of train

The restrictions on parcels at station platforms will be in effect till November 8. Representation pic

After restricting the sale of platform tickets to prevent crowding and creating a holding area for overflowing bonafide passengers, the Western Railway on Tuesday issued temporary restrictions on placing any parcels and consignments on station platforms 12 hours before the train departure to free up space for passenger movement.


“Due to the upcoming festive seasons of Diwali and Chhath Puja, a substantial rise has been noticed in parcel consignments at parcel offices such as Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Borivli, Udhna and Surat. The volume of parcels being stacked on the platforms is creating hurdles in passenger movement and leading to challenges in managing parcels effectively at these offices,” the restriction order, a copy of which is with mid-day, stated.


“Considering the safety issues and security of passengers, all parcel supervisors must ensure that no parcel consignments are allowed on the platform 12 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the train, with immediate effect up to November 8,” the order added.


Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations manager of Western Railway, confirmed the development. Central and Western Railway authorities have already restricted the sale of platform tickets at key stations. “Senior citizens and those with medical needs, however, are exempted from these restrictions. Passengers are urged to adhere to the new regulations for a smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period,” an official said.

