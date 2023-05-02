Work on two in progress, will be complete before monsoon; three to be completed by year-end

A waterway near Vasai

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway creating 5 waterways to ease track flooding x 00:00

Western Railway (WR) has been conducting topographical studies on flooding patterns at several locations in the suburbs. Accordingly, WR authorities have created more underground waterways for quick discharge of accumulated water this monsoon, with five new waterways being constructed this year.

“The topography of major flood-prone areas such as Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant Road, Goregaon, Vasai Road and Virar was studied in detail. Accordingly, customised solutions were devised for each location by adopting modern technology and techniques to put an end to this perennial issue of flooding. One of the techniques includes the construction of additional waterways using micro-tunnelling,” Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said. He added that the technique has been used between Bandra and Khar, Goregaon and Malad, Vasai Road and Nallasopara, and Nallasopara and Virar sections, as well as near culvert No. 79 at Nallasopara (South).

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC’s P-South ward installs solar power project on rooftop

According to Thakur, the construction of waterways at bridge No. 78 between Vasai Road and Nallasopara stations has been completed, having three pipes of 1,800 mm diameter each to prevent reverse flow at Ancholi nullah. “This will help with the quick recession of water when there is high tide coupled with heavy rainfall in the Vasai area. It will also help reduce flooding in Vasai yard. Additionally, the work for insertion of two pipes—each of 1,800 mm diameter—that run parallel to culvert No. 54 has been completed at Goregaon yard to ease the flooding problem there,” Thakur said.

Of the five additional waterways being constructed, the work on two is in progress and will be completed before the onset of the monsoon, while the remaining three will be completed this year. Besides creating additional waterways using the micro-tunnelling method, WR authorities have been using the latest machinery and technology, including drones to carry out surveys and the installation of high-power pumps to keep the tracks flood-free.