After mid-day report on Borivli seeing highest track deaths, Rlys lists hard-core measures it has taken towards its ‘Zero Death Mission’

‘Yamraj’ carrying a trespasser off the tracks

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway on ‘mission’ to keep commuters alive x 00:00

After mid-day highlighted in its April 12 edition that the highest number of track crossing deaths on Western Railway (WR) in 2022-23 took place at Borivli, the railways has said officials have prosecuted 6,600 trespassers on the tracks, with more than Rs 14.54 lakh collected in fines. Also, 21 boundary wall gaps have been plugged and 8.69 km of new walls have been constructed along the WR network during the year.

Western Railway (WR) authorities have taken several measures to control the trespassing menace along WR’s Mumbai suburban section. According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, they have been working in mission mode to tackle the problem by adopting multipronged initiatives. “WR has adopted the ‘Zero Death Mission’ to effectively deal with the problem and minimise casualties,” he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Girgaum locals bring rural schools to life



‘Yamraj’ counsels people who were caught crossing rail tracks

Elaborating on the measures taken, Thakur said 13 foot overbridges (FOBs) have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section in 2022-23 to ease passenger flow and prevent trespassing, taking the total number to 146. Additionally, 18 escalators and 15 lifts were commissioned, taking their total to 104 and 49, respectively.

“Platform heights have been raised to reduce the gap between the platforms and coach doors, enabling passengers to board and alight safely. Divider fencing of sufficient height has also been installed between two tracks in the station area to prevent commuters crossing from one platform to another,” he said, adding that the fencing is continued beyond platforms at pre-identified locations where crossing at the end of platforms is rampant. The authorities have also placed warning boards at the end of platforms that are considered accident-prone locations.



Fencing installed between platforms

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel posted at stations have been making regular announcements through megaphones to create awareness regarding the perils of trespassing. To tackle medical emergencies, a round-the-clock ambulance facility has been made available at all suburban stations. “To render first aid and ensure medical assistance within the golden hour, emergency medical rooms have been set up at all stations along the Mumbai suburban section,” Thakur added.

Another major cause of trespassing is encroachments along the railway tracks. Drives for encroachment removal are regularly being carried out. More than 1,400 encroachments have been razed from various locations in 2022-23. Recently, the authorities placed warning boards in front of slum clusters along the railway tracks to prevent people from crossing.



People cross tracks near Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

According to Thakur, several public awareness campaigns have also been initiated. These include the roping-in of celebrities to make appeals to commuters and various campaigns in collaboration with NGOs. Awareness messages are also being relayed through, SMS, TV channels, radio channels, cinema halls and social media platforms. “In fact, WR has roped in Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham and Jackie Shroff among others to deliver safe travel messages,” he said.

Interestingly, WR’s RPF department has launched a unique anti-trespassing campaign named ‘Mission YAMRAJ’, aimed to have a strong psychological impact on trespassers. Under the initiative, RPF/MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) staff dress up as ‘Yamraj’, catch hold of trespassers and counsel them.

Rs 14.54L

Amount raised in fines