Residents work through NGO to transform 44 schools across Shahapur, Kasara, Jalgaon, Solapur, Patan and Nashik by repairing leaking roofs, sprucing up filthy loos, painting walls

No of cycles the NGO donated to students under another initiative

Listen to this article Mumbai: Girgaum locals bring rural schools to life x 00:00

In the past 2-3 years, thanks to Girgaon locals working through NGO Amhi Girgaonkar, about 24 schools in rural Maharashtra have been repaired and refurbished, and another 20 will undergo the transformation soon. The dilapidated schools have been transformed under guidelines put forth by the former Uddhav Thackeray government, under an initiative called Rang De Majhi Shala, taken ahead by the NGO. The NGO’s effort is financially backed by the Saraswat Bank chairman.

Students of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Vidyalaya at Kotluk with the cycles donated by Amhi Girgaonkar

“We have been working on the initiative called Rang De Majhi Shaala that was started by the Uddhav Thackeray government. Under this, schools with old and damaged infrastructure and walls that need paint, worn out toilets, leaky roofs and unsanitary drinking water facilities are being transformed,” Vignesh Sunder of NGO Amhi Girgaonkar said. Rang De Majhi Shala initiative is not government funded. Under it, the NGO, with financial help from the chairman of Saraswat Bank, provides paint and other materials to Zilla Parishad schools for free.

Also Read: Mumbai: Closed side of platform 4 at Dadar station to be opened

“We have received the support of the chairman of Saraswat Bank, Gautam Thakur, a diehard education philanthropist. In the first phase, we painted and transformed 24 schools and in the second phase, the aim is to transform 20 more schools in Shahapur, Kasara, Jalgaon, Solapur, Patan and Nashik districts. The aim is to renovate at least 500 schools,” Sunder said. “When we were inspecting these schools, we saw many students walk 3 km to 4 km everyday to reach them. To help ease this, Amhi Girgaonkar started Cycle Swari, wherein new/preowned cycles are donated to schools. Till date, 470 students have been given free bicycles,” he added.

A Zilla Parishad school in Chiplun went through transformation, thanks to Amhi Girgaonkar

“Please let us know about such schools and we will provide them the required materials free of charge. You can also donate a bicycle, old is fine, but in working condition,” Amhi Girgaonkar president Gaurav Sagwekar said. “We asked Amhi Girgaonkar to prove their work and they have upgraded about 40 schools. I would say every company should support such efforts under their CSR as education in our country is one of the most neglected sectors by governments,” Gautam Thakur, chairman of Saraswat Cooperative Bank, told mid-day.

To donate, contact

amhigirgaokar@rediffmail.com

470

No of cycles the NGO donated to students under another initiative