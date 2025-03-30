Breaking News
Senior citizen held for creating fake will to claim deceased husband's property
Maharashtra: 86,814 vehicles registered on Gudi Padwa, 30 pc more than last year
Beed mosque blast: Two held; accused shot reel with explosives
One killed as fire engulfs tea stall in Pune
Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; two minors detained
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai WR Red Cross distribute free neck pillows to passengers

Mumbai: WR, Red Cross distribute free neck pillows to passengers

Updated on: 30 March,2025 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The initiative at Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus was to promote passenger comfort and neck pain awareness

Mumbai: WR, Red Cross distribute free neck pillows to passengers

Passengers pose with their neck pillows

Listen to this article
Mumbai: WR, Red Cross distribute free neck pillows to passengers
x
00:00

Western Railways in association with the Indian Red Cross Society-Mumbai, organised a free distribution of neck pillows on Sunday morning for the benefit of long-distance passengers as a goodwill gesture and creating awareness about neck pain.


"The basic aim of the whole exercise is to create awareness and for the safeguard of passengers. The neck pillows were distributed to passengers of two trains as a part of the exercise. We are distributing around 1500 neck pillows to passengers at Mumbai Central station," Vijay Kumar Singhal, secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, Mumbai, told mid-day.


“At Mumbai Central, 800 passengers of train 12921 Flying Rani Express, and at Bandra Terminus, 700 passengers of train 12935 Surat Intercity, received the pillows on a first-come, first-served basis, "the WR spokesperson said.


"As per 2014 policy guidelines of Indian Railways, individuals, NGOs, trusts, charitable institutions, corporates, etc. who have evinced interest in providing/augmenting passenger amenities at railway stations on their own to improve the facilities for the passengers are allowed to do so with guidelines at their own cost," he added.

"It is a good gesture, and the neck pillows come in handy while travelling. Not everyone carries them while commuting, a passenger said.

"It is a positive gesture, and the Railways should encourage such initiatives for the benefit of passengers," Western Railway Mumbai Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee Member Rajiv Singhal said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai western railway mumbai trains indian railways mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK