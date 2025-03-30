The initiative at Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus was to promote passenger comfort and neck pain awareness

Passengers pose with their neck pillows

Western Railways in association with the Indian Red Cross Society-Mumbai, organised a free distribution of neck pillows on Sunday morning for the benefit of long-distance passengers as a goodwill gesture and creating awareness about neck pain.

"The basic aim of the whole exercise is to create awareness and for the safeguard of passengers. The neck pillows were distributed to passengers of two trains as a part of the exercise. We are distributing around 1500 neck pillows to passengers at Mumbai Central station," Vijay Kumar Singhal, secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, Mumbai, told mid-day.

“At Mumbai Central, 800 passengers of train 12921 Flying Rani Express, and at Bandra Terminus, 700 passengers of train 12935 Surat Intercity, received the pillows on a first-come, first-served basis, "the WR spokesperson said.

"As per 2014 policy guidelines of Indian Railways, individuals, NGOs, trusts, charitable institutions, corporates, etc. who have evinced interest in providing/augmenting passenger amenities at railway stations on their own to improve the facilities for the passengers are allowed to do so with guidelines at their own cost," he added.

"It is a good gesture, and the neck pillows come in handy while travelling. Not everyone carries them while commuting, a passenger said.

"It is a positive gesture, and the Railways should encourage such initiatives for the benefit of passengers," Western Railway Mumbai Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee Member Rajiv Singhal said.