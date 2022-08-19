Mumbai: Western Railway to carry out jumbo block on Aug 21; check details here

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivli and Kandivli stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs

The Western Railway will enforce a ‘jumbo block’ of five hours on its suburban section on August 21 for carrying out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. The block will result in the suspension of local trains on the harbour line.

According to Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivli and Kandivli stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 21st August 2022.

During the mega block, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on the Down Slow line between Andheri and Borivli stations. All Down Mail/Express trains will run on the 5th line between Andheri and Borivli.

According to the press release, some suburban trains will remain cancelled.

