Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Western Railway to carry out jumbo block on June 26 check details here

Mumbai: Western Railway to carry out jumbo block on June 26; check details here

Updated on: 24 June,2022 09:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a mega block of six hours will be enforced on UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Mahim and Bandra from 10.55 am and 4.55 pm on June 26

Mumbai: Western Railway to carry out jumbo block on June 26; check details here

File Pic


The Western Railway will enforce a ‘jumbo block’ on its suburban section on June 26 for carrying out engineering and maintenance works. The block will result in suspension of local trains on the harbour line.

According to Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a mega block of six hours will be enforced on UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Mahim and Bandra from 10.55 am and 4.55 pm on June 26. On the same day, a mega block of five hours will be taken between Bandra and Andheri from 11:10 am to 4.10 pm along with Central Railway block on Harbour line.




During the mega block, all Goregaon trains and harbour services towards Central Railway and some of the Churchgate – Goregaon suburban trains will remain cancelled. It is also informed that with the completion of the re - alignment work at Mahim on 26th June, 2022, the halts of all DOWN Harbour trains at Mahim DOWN Harbour Platform will be restored from the same day after the completion of the block, said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.


mumbai western railway mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK