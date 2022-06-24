Mumbai: Western Railway to carry out jumbo block on June 26; check details here

According to Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a mega block of six hours will be enforced on UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Mahim and Bandra from 10.55 am and 4.55 pm on June 26

The Western Railway will enforce a ‘jumbo block’ on its suburban section on June 26 for carrying out engineering and maintenance works. The block will result in suspension of local trains on the harbour line.

According to Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a mega block of six hours will be enforced on UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Mahim and Bandra from 10.55 am and 4.55 pm on June 26. On the same day, a mega block of five hours will be taken between Bandra and Andheri from 11:10 am to 4.10 pm along with Central Railway block on Harbour line.

During the mega block, all Goregaon trains and harbour services towards Central Railway and some of the Churchgate – Goregaon suburban trains will remain cancelled. It is also informed that with the completion of the re - alignment work at Mahim on 26th June, 2022, the halts of all DOWN Harbour trains at Mahim DOWN Harbour Platform will be restored from the same day after the completion of the block, said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.