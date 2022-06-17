Mumbai: Western Railway to run eight more AC local train services from June 20

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With the introduction of eight new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 32 to 40

The Western Railway (WR) has announced the running of eight more AC local train services starting from June 20.  

With the introduction of eight new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 32 to 40.




Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, in a statement said that with the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets from May 5, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals. WR had introduced 12 more AC local services from May 16. 


