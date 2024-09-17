Top brass will take call on implementing IIT’s suggestions in 2 weeks; babus sceptical about efficacy of plan

The Andheri subway being shut on September 15. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Will BMC spend Rs 600 cr to keep Andheri subway flood-free? x 00:00

The Andheri subway was closed yet again following a heavy downpour on Sunday morning. While the saucer-shaped tunnel has been shut more than 30 times this monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to decide whether to implement anti-flooding measures suggested by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) that will cost Rs 600 crore. Last year, the subway, located near Mogra nullah, was closed to traffic 21 times due to waterlogging.

This year, the civic body has somewhat succeeded in tackling waterlogging at flood-prone spots such as Hindmata, Gandhi Market and Milan subway by improving the drainage network and using water storage tanks and high-capacity pumps. The BMC already initiated two plans to reduce the flow of water into the Andheri subway and the microtunnelling plan, as the measures are collectively referred to, also exists on paper. But officials are sceptical about spending crores on plans that may not be 100 per cent fruitful.

A BMC official said, “The proposal was submitted to the municipal commissioner and additional commissioner. In the past few months, IIT and a project consultant have submitted reports. The Railways has given a no-objection certificate for a tunnel under its tracks and all the civic officials concerned visited the spot. The cost is the only worrisome aspect and a decision is expected within two weeks.”

Microtunnelling plan

The project includes increasing the size of existing drains and constructing a holding tank. “The higher-ups will take a call on implementing the entire project or parts of it. If the BMC opts to carry out some measures, like installing a holding tank, it may not solve the issue once and for all,” said the official. “The subway was closed for an hour or two on Sunday. Those wishing to cross from one side of Andheri to the other had options such as Gokhale bridge. One wonders whether the BMC will opt for the high-cost solution,” said another official.

Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam wrote a letter to the BMC on August 12, 2024, demanding relatively inexpensive remedies to reduce the flooding. He suggested building a tank or holding pond on the east side like the one at Milan subway or constructing rainwater harvesting pits. Reducing the amount of sewage water from flowing into stormwater drains and widening the nullah are also being considered by the BMC. But both are complicated due to encroachment and lack of space.

Ongoing work

The BMC has already started drainage line widening work worth R150 crore at Andheri West, which will take three years to complete.