Flooded subway had been closed 21 times during the monsoon in 2023

A digital signboard has been installed by the BMC near Andheri station under the metro line (right) The digital signboard at Nagardas Road junction at Andheri East displays the status of the subway

Listen to this article Mumbai: Signboards to display status of Andheri subway on rainy days x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed digital signboards in Andheri East to keep motorists updated about the Andheri subway status during the rainy season to avoid traffic jams near the subway. Now the demand is mounting to install such signboards also in Andheri West. The subway that runs under western railway tracks near Andheri station remains closed often during the monsoon. The subway was closed 21 times between July and September in 2023 due to flooding. Such flooding is expected this year and various solutions including nullah widening and high-capacity pumps proved ineffective to prevent the subway going under water.

Minoo Sukhia, a regular commuter on this route, said that one of the signboards located at Nagardas Road junction which leads to the subway has been made active. Sukhia said the signboard comes very handy for those who are travelling from East to West. With prior knowledge motorists do not enter the lane and thus don’t get stuck in the traffic jam near the entrance of the subway. The digital signboard also displays the time and temperature. The signboard installed last year was closed for many months, but has been activated again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of the K East ward, said, “Without any idea about the subway status, vehicles entered the narrow lane and then got stuck. As the flooding hasn’t been solved yet, we installed these signboards last year to at least give information to commuters about the status of the subway. There are two signboards, one at the Andheri station road under metro line and another at Nagardas Junction. We have started displaying the messages again this year.”

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said, “We need such signboards near Amboli junction in Andheri West to avoid traffic at the subway.” But the area doesn’t come under K East ward. Chakrapani Alle, ward officer of K West, didn’t respond to calls and messages.

Meanwhile, nullah-widening projects worth Rs 100 crore, which will provide some relief to Mumbaikars, are still in their primary phase and won’t be completed before 2026. But as doing so will not provide complete respite, the civic body is also considering laying an additional 6x2.5-foot or 12-square-foot drain line to divert and discharge the heavy flow of water. The project report is ready and the work in two phases will require Rs 400 crore. The BMC also tried to use high-capacity water pumps last year, but it didn’t yield the expected results. The construction of the Mogra pumping station has been halted for years for one reason or the other.